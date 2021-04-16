Here's where to get mental health, emotional support after a mass shooting

If you are struggling with stress, anxiety, or grief after a mass casualty event, here are some resources that could help you navigate that.

INDIANAPOLIS — At least eight people lost their lives after a gunman opened fire at a FedEx facility on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The shooting marks the third mass casualty event for IMPD this year.

As community leaders speak out against gun violence and news about another shooting in our community rolls out, it can be increasingly difficult to handle our mental health.

If you are a survivor, victim, or community member that is struggling with mental health after a mass casualty event, you do not have to bear the burden of grief alone.

Here are some organizations that can offer you support right now.

Resources for Victims, Survivors and Community Members

SAMHSA Disaster Technical Assistance Center

For people experiencing emotional distress related to a disaster, The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, or SAMHSA, offers toll-free crisis counseling and support through the Disaster Distress Helpline, at 1-800-985-5990.

Their website offers resources for people who experienced or are experiencing mass violence.

Support is also available through their online app, which lets you create an individualized mental health crisis plan.

Mental Health America

If you feel you will need ongoing emotional support, Mental Health America is an organization that can help you navigate the labyrinth of resources available to you.

If you're interested in receiving immediate crisis assistance, that is available through their website.

Their website also includes how to find and work with a mental health provider in your area and gives advice on how to navigate more long term mental health care.

If you need immediate assistance you may also call call 1-800-950-NAMI to speak with someone now.

The National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center

The National Mass Violence Victimization Resource Center specializes in providing guidance and self-help for survivors, family members, community leaders and mental health providers in communities that experienced a mass casualty event.

They have a self-help app called Transcend NMVC, which is available on both Apple and Android mobile phones.