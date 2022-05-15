Recipe: Emily's Chinese chicken salad

Emily Cline shows us how to make a delicious summer salad that's perfect for your next cookout or race party.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's time to dust off the grill because it's summer cookout season. While the star of the cookout is usually the meat on the grill, let's not forget about the side dishes that complete the meal.

Emily Cline shows us how to make a delicious summer salad perfect for your next cookout or Indianapolis 500 party. She says this bright and colorful dish is like a rainbow in a bowl!

Chinese Chicken Salad Recipe

INGREDIENTS

1 fully cooked and cooled chicken breast

3 cups sliced Romaine lettuce

1 cup shredded red cabbage

1 cup edamame

1 cup shredded carrots

5 Mandarin oranges separated or sliced in segments

1/2 cup finely sliced green onion

1/4 cup chopped cilantro

1/2 cup wontons

Optional - sesame seed for garnish

SESAME DRESSING

1/4 cup olive oil

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 1/2 TBSP maple syrup or honey

3 TBSP sesame oil

1 1/2 tsp soy sauce

1 clove diced garlic

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook chicken breast to your preference Chop vegetables Combine chicken and vegetables in a large bowl Make your dressing by whisking all ingredients together in a separate bowl Drizzle dressing over salad and toss to coat Sprinkle with wontons and sesame seeds

-Enjoy!

You can follow Emily Cline for more recipes on her Instagram page @ecline_eats