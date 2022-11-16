Lift Indy picks East 38th Street Corridor for $3.5 million investment

The funding will be used to expand affordable housing, homeownership, economic development and park improvements.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — City leaders announced the latest Lift Indy neighborhood is the East 38th Street Corridor.

The area will receive $3.5 million to expand affordable housing, homeownership, economic development and park improvements.

"Housing is not only an essential need, but it serves as a catalyst to our community's resilience to thrive and sustain," said Ashley Gurvitz, CEO of United Northeast Community Development Corporation.

The East 38th Street Corridor's funding includes $2 million for homeownership opportunities, and will ultimately create 305 affordable rental units. The project also involves building five homes at 5640 E. 38th St.

The economic development projects include programs for financial readiness and skill training for entrepreneurs and organizations.