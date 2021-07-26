Demolition begins on renovation of former Indianapolis drug house

Basketball players from Butler University joined at-risk boys to demolish the future Isaiah 117 House on North Exeter Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — The sounds of demolition filled an Indianapolis neighborhood at a home once considered the worst address on the street.

Butler University men's basketball players paired up with at-risk boys to demolish a home soon to be called Isaiah 117 House. It's under renovation to become a transitional place for kids awaiting foster care placement. It used to be a drug house a few years ago. The college athletes are serving as community service role models.

Kayjuan Gay is a participant in the Mackida Loveal & Trip Outreach Center. He was recruited to join other students to help knock down walls inside the house and do landscaping outside the home. Kayjuan spent part of his community service time cutting the grass. He also welcomed the opportunity to meet the basketball players who wanted to make sure young boys like him had good take-aways from the community service opportunity. Especially since they were demolishing a house together that was once the center point of a lot of criminal activity.

"Actually, it means a lot because where I grew up at there was a lot of stuff like that, too, and I used to try to help," Gay said.

Butler shooting guard Jair Bolden also hoped to make a connection with the young students. He believes them seeing the athletes volunteering their time will send a serious message about community service.

"There is always time in the day or what your occupation is or what you are doing at the time that you find the time to help people whenever you can," he said.