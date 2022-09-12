Damien Center looking at building new 56,000-square-foot headquarters

The new facility will enable the Damien Center to expand its one-stop-shop model of comprehensive HIV medical care.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Damien Center announced a $4 million capital campaign for the construction of a new 56,000-square-foot headquarters. The building would go on the near east side of Indianapolis.

Last year, the center doubled the number of clients served five years ago, caring for 5,771 clients in 2021.

The center has expanded dramatically since 2018 as the Department of Health and Human Services has pushed to end the HIV epidemic. The center grew from 40 employees to more than 150. As a result, the center has outgrown its current 15,000-square-foot facility.

The new space will include a larger Damien Cares clinic with multiple exam rooms, new dental and vision services, a lab, and an expanded food pantry and pharmacy.

The Damien Center will also be able to expand their current youth programming, housing, prevention, and harm reduction programs.

Plans also include adding up to 10 new programs and services with the additional square footage.

“A larger facility within the geographic epicenter of the HIV epidemic will enable us to engage 2,000 new clients in the first year of occupancy, serve 300 new families each month through expanded food and nutrition programs, bring 1,000 HIV+ individuals who are not currently receiving care into medical treatment within three years, and help 1,200 individuals living with HIV reach viral suppression,” said Alan Witchey, president and CEO at Damien Center.

The new building will be located at the corner of East Washington St. and Oriental Ave., adjacent to the existing Damien Center headquarters at 26 N. Arsenal Ave. in Indianapolis.