Bikers ride over 900 miles in 'Cops Cycling for Survivors' ride for fallen heroes

The cyclists ended their 13-day-trek at Crown Hill Cemetery in front of the "Heroes of Public Safety Section."

INDIANAPOLIS — Dozens of cyclists in Indianapolis biked more than 900 miles across the Hoosier State in honor of fallen heroes.

This year's Cops Cycling for Survivors ride honored officers killed in the line of duty last year including Richmond Officer Seara Burton and Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz.

Community members, along with families of several fallen Indiana police officers, came out to support.

Riders spoke with 13News and said this year was harder than any other ride after three recent deaths involving officers.

Closing ceremony. Day 13 complete. Thank you for the continued support, thoughts and prayers. Posted by Cops Cycling for Survivors on Saturday, July 22, 2023

"It was an emotional ride, but what we kept saying this year was this is a year of family, and this is a year of, we want to hear about your officer and yeah we're going to do the sad stuff, but we also want to hear about how they lived. How are they a hero when they lived," said cyclist Katie Getz. "Were they goofy, were they absolute pranksters. They were good people, lets hear about the good stuff that they did."

Officers killed in the line of duty this year will be honored during next year's ride.

This year, the group had 41 registered riders and raised more than $74,000.