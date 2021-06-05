Community heroes spruce up church

Latter House Ministries on Sheffield Avenue is getting new paint, landscaping and updates to the sanctuary and bathrooms.

INDIANAPOLIS — A church on Indy's northwest side is getting a major facelift thanks to community volunteers.

Latter House Ministries on Sheffield Avenue is getting new paint, landscaping and updates to the sanctuary and bathrooms.

It's thanks to the group Heroes Property Group who picked Latter House for the renovations out of all the churches in Indianapolis, and the pastor is grateful.

"I thank God for the support for the community heroes project," said Pastor Dwight Harwell. "You can see God's hand in it."

"It has been four days of a lot of hard work and great time building the community and getting to know one another and our families," said Autumn, one of the volunteers from Heroes Property Group which is made up of Indianapolis Metro Police officers and their families.