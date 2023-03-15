Coburn Place receives $400,000 for mental health of Black survivors of domestic violence

It will be used for a two-year effort to reduce the stigma of mental health for Black survivors of domestic violence and their families.

The money comes from the Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative. It will be used for a two-year effort to reduce the stigma of mental health for Black survivors of domestic violence and their families. It will also be used to improve their overall mental health across their lifespans.

The money will be used to bolster Coburn Place's current programs and add a community education and outreach campaign.

“We are committed to reducing the stigma of mental health and expanding opportunities for Black survivors of domestic violence and their families,” said Rachel Scott, Coburn Place president and CEO. “They need increased access to culturally affirming mental health care that addresses the layered traumas they have experienced. It’s the boost they need to heal and create a fresh start.”