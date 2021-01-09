'Coats for Kids' registration to begin on Sept. 27

Families in need of winter coats must register online for the Oct. 16 distribution.

INDIANAPOLIS — WTHR's Coats for Kids is now less than one month away, and families in need of winter coats will be able to register in just a few days.

Registration for the Oct. 16 event at the Indiana State Fairgrounds opens online Monday, Sept. 27.

This year's event will mark the return of in-person shopping. In order to maintain social distancing and eliminate lines, parents will be required to register online here.

Registered families will be provided timed tickets to shop at the Blue Ribbon Pavilion in periods between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army anticipates serving around 2,500 children at the annual event, and parents are urged to register their children early before space runs out.

This program is for children 0-17 (18 if your child is still in school). Your child must be present in order to receive a coat.

Donations of gently used kids coats, sized infant to teen, are being accepted at any Classic Cleaners location through Oct. 8, 2021.

Click here to find your nearest Classic Cleaners location.

People can also donate online to Coats for Kids this year in the following ways: