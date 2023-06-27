15th annual Geist Half Marathon & 5K to be hosted by City of Fishers

The popular race co-produced by Vision Event Management and the City of Fishers is celebrating its 15th anniversary in September.

FISHERS, Ind. — The 2023 Geist Half Marathon & 5K is just over two months away.

The popular race co-produced by Vision Event Management and the City of Fishers is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

The 2023 event will bring runners a new route for the 5K (3.1 miles) along the new Geist Waterfront Park.

There will also be VIP amenities, a post-race party hosted by Fishers Parks and more.

Typically held in the spring, the race was moved to mid-September to better accommodate the regional running schedule, construction projects along the route and cooler race-day temperatures.