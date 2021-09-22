Submit your audition to perform at the 2021 Circle of Lights

Downtown Indy Inc.’s Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, is looking for talented Hoosiers to perform in the annual Indianapolis show.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy Inc.'s Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW Local 481, is Indy's most time-honored holiday tradition.

Now, Downtown Indy, Inc. and WTHR are looking for some talented performers to appear in this very special TV event! We encourage any central Indiana resident to audition.

Online Auditions: Sept. 22, 2021 – Oct. 11, 2021 11:59 p.m. ET

Please review all of this information before recording or submitting your online audition.

Judges will evaluate your performance based on the following criteria:

Talent

Visual presentation

Stage presence

(Remember, this is not just a singing competition)

If your act is chosen, WTHR will arrange a time to record your performance in late October or early November. Your recorded performance will appear in this year's Circle of Lights TV broadcast on Nov. 26, 2021 at 7 p.m. ET.

TIPS

Pick a great song! We are looking for performances with a holiday or winter theme.

We recommend something UPBEAT and fun!

No solo a capella (however, GROUPS singing a capella ARE allowed).

No lip syncing.

Dress up in holiday style! Show us the attire you'd wear on TV for the big show.

Please limit your audition video to 2 minutes.

If you're using your phone, be sure to turn your phone sideways and shoot HORIZONTALLY.

To have great audio, be close to your phone or camera and avoid any loud noises in the background (traffic, television, radio, etc.).

Make sure you are well lit. Try to have the light source or sun in front of you to light up your face, and avoid shooting with windows behind you.

Steady video looks best. If you are using your computer webcam, make sure it is on a solid surface. If you are using your phone or a camera, prop it up on a table or tripod — or ask a friend to hold the camera steady and shoot it for you.

Enter the Tom Wood Talent Search now through Oct. 11 by submitting your audition videos here.

You'll be notified by Oct. 31 via email if you are chosen to appear in this year's broadcast.

Any questions? Email chauncey.baker@wthr.com.