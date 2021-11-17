Santa's Mailbox coming to Monument Circle Thursday

Santa will personally reply to each letter that has a return address.

INDIANAPOLIS — Get those letters to Santa ready, kids!

Santa's Mailbox, a downtown Indianapolis tradition, will be up and ready to accept wish lists from the boys and girls of central Indiana on Thursday, Nov. 18.

The mailbox will be on the east side of Monument Circle, near the Market Street spoke, until Christmas. Letters should have a return address, so Santa can send his personal reply to each child who writes to him.

Monument Circle began its holiday transformation last weekend as volunteers with IBEW 481 strung the lights from the Soldiers & Sailors Monument in preparation of the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481.

Circle of Lights will once again be live downtown on Friday, Nov. 26 after a year off due to the pandemic. Musical acts chosen through the Tom Wood Talent Search will perform until the winner of the AES Indiana Coloring Contest helps Santa Claus flip the switch to light up the monument in holiday color.