IPL Coloring Contest winner announced to flip the switch for Circle of Lights

INDIANAPOLIS — The finalists and winner for the IPL Coloring Contest were announced Monday.

Winner Emma Meece from Mooresville, a 12-year-old sixth-grade student at Northwood Elementary School, will help to “flip the switch” for Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481.

She'll get the honor during the Circle of Lights virtual celebration broadcast exclusively on WTHR Channel 13 Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Her entry featured a reindeer with Monument Circle and the Circle of Lights in the background.

Emma will also get a $529 CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan for her win.

Four additional finalists will also get that same award:

• Grace Anderson, age 11

• Savannah Rees, age 9

• Natalie Bosworth, age 12

• Declan Coffey, age 11