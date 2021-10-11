IBEW 481 prepares to install holiday lights on Monument Circle

It's a monumental task IBEW 481 has volunteered to do since 1962 ahead of the Circle of Lights.

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays are fast approaching with The Downtown Indy Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 taking place on Friday, Nov. 26.

In preparation, union members from IBEW 481 will be installing the lights on Soldiers and Sailors Monument on Nov. 13. It's a monumental task IBEW 481 has volunteered to do since 1962.

13Sunrise meteorologist Chuck Lofton spoke with Jeff Wheeler, business manager for IBEW 481, about the history of installing the lights. Watch that interview in the media player above.

In 2021, the Circle Of Lights returns to an in-person event as well as continuing as a special made-for-TV event seen exclusively on WTHR Channel 13 – both on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7 p.m.