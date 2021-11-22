Downtown Indy names winner of 2021 Coloring Contest

A 12-year-old boy will now get to flip the switch to turn on the Circle of Lights.

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in years, the winner of the annual AES Indiana Coloring Contest is a boy. Jacob W., the 12-year-old son of an IBEW 481 member will get the chance to flip the switch on the Circle of Lights Friday.

Jacob's artwork featured a classic Christmas character: the Grinch. In his picture, the Grinch is holding a lightbulb with "Hoosierville" inside, complete with the the Circle of Lights adorning Monument Circle.

In addition to flipping the switch, Jacob will get a CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan with $529. The other four finalists will also get the college savings plan.

