Downtown Indy names winner of 2021 Coloring Contest

INDIANAPOLIS — For the first time in years, the winner of the annual AES Indiana Coloring Contest is a boy. Jacob W., the 12-year-old son of an IBEW 481 member will get the chance to flip the switch on the Circle of Lights Friday.
Jacob's artwork featured a classic Christmas character: the Grinch. In his picture, the Grinch is holding a lightbulb with "Hoosierville" inside, complete with the the Circle of Lights adorning Monument Circle.
In addition to flipping the switch, Jacob will get a CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan with $529. The other four finalists will also get the college savings plan.
2021 AES Indiana Coloring Contest finalists
The annual Circle of Lights celebration returns as an in-person event in 2021. A made-for-TV special will also air exclusively on WTHR Channel 13 Friday at 7 p.m.