Circle of Lights to come down Dec. 31

The lights on Monument Circle will be taken down earlier than usual this year because of the College Football Playoff at Lucas Oil Stadium.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're planning a trip to see the Circle of Lights this holiday season, make sure you head downtown before New Year's Eve.

The decorations on Monument Circle will come down on Friday, Dec. 31, about a week earlier than usual. Electrical workers and volunteers with IBEW 481 will take down the 4,784 LED lights on 52 garland strands so the College Football Playoff can begin to set up on Monument Circle.

College football's national championship game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

The lights were lit on the Soldiers & Sailors Monument during Downtown Indy Inc.'s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 during a made-for-TV special that aired on Channel 13 on Nov. 26. The last night the lights will be lit is Thursday, Dec. 30.

The takedown, which usually takes place a week or more into January, takes between 100 and 150 volunteers about five hours to complete.