Circle of Lights performers announced

New and familiar acts will take the stage at this year's Circle of Lights celebration.

INDIANAPOLIS — The performers set to entertain at this year's Circle of Lights have been selected. The list includes some seasoned veterans on the Circle of Lights stage, and new performers who will take the stage for the virtual event this year.

The amateur musical acts for this year's show were selected through the Tom Wood Talent Search in September.

Here is the lineup:

Josh Kaufman - Indianapolis native and winner of Season 6 of "The Voice"

- Indianapolis native and winner of Season 6 of "The Voice" Angela Brown - Indianapolis native and Crispus Attucks High School graduate who CBS News once called the "future of opera"

- Indianapolis native and Crispus Attucks High School graduate who CBS News once called the "future of opera" The Best Kept Secret - Singing duo made up of 21-year-old Jordan Bridges from Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Samantha Voegele

- Singing duo made up of 21-year-old Jordan Bridges from Fort Wayne and 22-year-old Samantha Voegele Meridian Moon - A group of Indianapolis musicians, many of whom are medical professionals working on the front line during the pandemic

- A group of Indianapolis musicians, many of whom are medical professionals working on the front line during the pandemic The Rosettes of Le Rose Dance Academy - A Franklin dance crew made up of dancers ages 6-19 under the direction of Amanda Rose Nixon

- A Franklin dance crew made up of dancers ages 6-19 under the direction of Amanda Rose Nixon Anneliese and Ali - A married singing duo from Morgan County