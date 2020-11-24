Circle of Lights is virtual, no event downtown Friday

The lights will be on every night during the holiday season at the Circle starting Saturday, Nov. 28.

INDIANAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The above video is from when volunteers with IBEW 481 installed the lights this year.

Downtown Indy, Inc. is reminding people that the Circle of Lights will be virtual this year.

That means there will not be an event on Monument Circle like in years past.

You can only see Santa and the lights turn on by watching WTHR Channel 13 from 7 - 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27 for the virtual Circle of Lights celebration.

The lights will be on every night during the holiday season at the Circle starting Saturday, Nov. 28 for people to come downtown and enjoy in a socially-distanced way.

Downtown Indy, Inc’s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481 will include amateur performers selected from auditions submitted to the Tom Wood Talent Search. They will join local professional entertainers including winner of NBC’s “The Voice” Josh Kaufman and Soprano Angela Brown.

You'll also get to see the IPL Coloring Contest winner Emma Meece from Mooresville flip the switch. She's a 12-year-old sixth-grade student at Northwood Elementary School.

Her entry featured a reindeer with Monument Circle and the Circle of Lights in the background.

Emma will also get a $529 CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan for her win.

Four additional finalists will also get that same award:

• Grace Anderson, age 11

• Savannah Rees, age 9

• Natalie Bosworth, age 12

• Declan Coffey, age 11