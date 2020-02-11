x
Enter the IPL Coloring Contest for a chance to flip the switch at the 'Circle of Lights'

A CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plans will be awarded to five finalists and the entry with the most votes get to flip the switch.
Circle of Lights 2019. (WTHR)

INDIANAPOLIS — The holiday season is around the corner which means Monument Circle in downtown Indianapolis is about to transform into the Circle of Lights.

The search is on to find the child who will flip the switch the day after Thanksgiving to start the Christmas season during the the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481.

DOWNLOAD THE COLORING SHEET

Children from 3 to 12 can enter the IPL Coloring Contest until November 16. To enter, please download the entry form. Entries should be decorated by the children and be mailed or dropped off at the IBEW 481.

IBEW 481
1828 N. Meridian St., Ste. 205
Indianapolis, IN 4620

Five finalists will receive a $529 CollegeChoice 529 Direct Savings Plan. The top vote getter will be the lucky one who gets to flip the switch.

This year, the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights® presented by IBEW 481 event will be a special made-for-TV-only event. Instead of congregating Downtown, the show will be seen exclusively on WTHR Channel 13 on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. 

