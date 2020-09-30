58th annual Circle of Lights digital auditions underway

This year the holiday kickoff will be a special made-for-TV event seen exclusively on WTHR Channel 13 on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indy, Inc. and the electrical workers of IBEW 481 announced the Circle of Lights auditions will be digital this year because of the pandemic.

Indiana entertainers, singers, musicians, dancers and more are invited to submit a digital video audition for the Tom Wood Talent Search. If chosen, they will get a chance to be part of the 58th annual Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481.

This year the holiday kickoff will be a special made-for-TV event seen exclusively on WTHR Channel 13 on Friday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m.

Submitting a video

Two-minute, holiday-themed video submissions will be accepted Sept. 30 – Oct. 19 by clicking here. (There will be NO live, on-site, open auditions.)

Performers should prepare a video using the following specifications:

Judges are looking for talent, visual presentation and TV/stage presence.

Video auditions should not exceed two minutes.

A holiday theme is required (upbeat music preferred). Dress up in holiday style.

Solo A cappella acts are rarely chosen to advance. Please use recorded musical tracks while performing.

Solo, duets, families and group acts welcome.

No lip syncing.

Social distance & wear masks if in close proximity with people who do not share your residence.