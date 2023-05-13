Man with diabetes counts on foot wellness exam for reassurance, early intervention

The exam checks for blood flow to the feet and tests how the nerves respond to stimulation.

INDIANAPOLIS — Nearly every night of the week, you'll find Robert James at a sporting event, cheering on one of his 11 grandchildren.

"They're all very active in gymnastics, volleyball, cheerleading, and I want to be able to – with few limitations – attend all those events and support them," James said.

James is 75 and has diabetes. The disease may reduce blood flow to the feet, making it harder to heal or resist infection. An ongoing infection or non-healing wound increases the risk for amputation of a toe, foot or leg. That's why diabetics are encouraged to be mindful of their foot health and participate in regular foot wellness checks.

James' father had diabetes and ultimately an amputation, so James is focused on prevention and has all blisters and bumps checked out. Recently, he experienced tingling and numbness in his feet, and so he went to see his podiatrist Dr. Chase Stuart at Ascension St. Vincent.

The foot wellness exam takes less than 10 minutes. The health care professional checks for blood flow and tests how the nerves respond to stimulation. At the last visit, Stuart praised James for wearing compression socks and specialized shoes that offer extra support.

"I don't see any sign of foot sores developing, I don't even see any calluses developing under the pressure points," Stuart said.

The visit offers reassurance and, if needed, early intervention.

"I commonly see where, what starts off as just a little blister, patients naturally they try to let time it'll heal on its own. But that can easily turn into a full-blown ulcer and get infected," Stuart said.

Stuart said he tells his patients, if you have a foot issue developing, getting it checked sooner is better.