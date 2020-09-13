Check Up 13: Varicose vein consultation

If you would like a free varicose vein consultation, you can call or register by midnight tonight.

INDIANAPOLIS — Michael Harmon, 52, is a mechanic at Red Gold, and someone who is on his feet all day long



“Since I’m a mechanic, I run all the equipment,” he said. “Anything that runs there at Red Gold, pretty much, we take care of it.”

He is moving “from the time I get there until the time that I leave.”

But when he got home, “It was real weird. I was real tired when I would get home and my feet it hurt so bad I couldn’t sleep.”

Michael sought treatment at Vein Soluntions and wonders now why he didn’t do it sooner.

year after year, these veins continued to develop, they got to be pretty painful and that is when he sought treatment. And doctors say it’s not just cosmetic - there is a medical concern as well.

"The vast majority of our patients have real symptoms that are lifestyle limiting," said Dr. Danielle Campbell, an Ascension St. Vincent vascular surgeon. "But they can also cause a lot of other issues."

Dr. Campbell performed an intervenous radio ablation on Michael that was done on a Friday and he was back at work on Monday.

If you are in a similar situation and you would like a free varicose vein consultation, you can do so, courtesy Ascension St. Vincent and Check Up 13 this morning between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. All you must do is call the hotline at 1-866-U-CHECK-13.

You can also register online, just make sure you do so before midnight Sunday, Sept. 13.