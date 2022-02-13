Check Up 13: Register for bariatric counseling

If you are interested in learning more about weight loss counseling, lifestyle changes, exercise, nutrition and surgery, you can register through Check Up 13

INDIANAPOLIS — One of the major health issues facing Hoosiers is being overweight. In Indiana, one in three adults is considered obese. It's worse in Marion County where nearly 40% of adults are considered obese.

That extra weight is hard on your heart and other organs, but weight loss surgery could be an option for those with a body mass index of 35 or higher.

Desiree Marlow of Kokomo said she was overweight most of her life, and after seeing family members have success with weight loss surgery, she decided to see a specialist.

She had gastric bypass surgery almost exactly a year ago, and she just reached a major weight loss milestone.

"I'm very happy with where my life ended up at 25 and being down 100 pounds and I just am living a completely different lifestyle that I never thought I was ever going to be able to achieve," she said.

Her doctor said not only is she at lower risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and other health issues, but now she is likely to live longer. Desiree's BMI was 41, which, for the average person, can shorten their lifespan by up to eight to ten years. "So that's a pretty dramatic amount for a woman, you know," said Dr. Christopher Crawford, a bariatric surgeon at Ascension St. Vincent Medical Group. "Her lifespan might have been around 78 to 80. And if you take eight to 10 years off that, suddenly you're looking at a life span of 68 to 70."

Her husband, Evan, saw her success and opted for the surgery, too, last October.

The Marlows have a 3-year-old son Maverick, and they both want to be there for him.

If you are interested in learning more about weight loss counseling, lifestyle changes, exercise, nutrition and surgery, you can register through Check Up 13 this month for a free seminar and a one-on-one session with a bariatric surgeon at locations in central Indiana including Indianapolis, Carmel Greenfield, Kokomo, Brazil, and Logansport.