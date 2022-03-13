Check Up 13: Monitoring colon health

With a colonoscopy, doctors can remove a polyp before it progresses to cancer and before you have symptoms.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's still hard for Bobbie Brokaw to process that she had stage 3 cancer. The 50-year-old felt fine, but a baseline colonoscopy last September detected colon cancer.

Brokaw took a leave from her job as an elementary school teacher and underwent surgery and chemotherapy. Now, the second-grade teacher is back in the classroom, leading her second-grade students in Pike Township.

She hopes her return is a lesson in perseverance, determination, and hope.

"Now that I'm back, I hope they see that cancer doesn't have to be something scary, although it is - that it is something - especially today, that people recover from and that they go on to lead healthy lives," Brokaw said.

The guidelines for obtaining a baseline colonoscopy for people who are asymptomatic is now 45 years old. The screening requires patients to take oral laxatives to flush out the colon prior to the procedure.

"It was one of those things where you think about the prep for it and you just don't want to do it. And so I wish I had done it a little sooner - maybe I wouldn't have needed anything other than surgery," Brokaw said.

Her physician, Dr. Mazen Alsatie, is optimistic about her prognosis.

"It's a good thing that you find the cancer and we find the cancer before the cancer finds you," Alsatie said.

With a colonoscopy, doctors can remove a polyp before it progresses to cancer and before you have symptoms.

For Check Up 13 this month, the team at Ascension St. Vincent will help you schedule a colonoscopy or send you a colon cancer kit, if you qualify.