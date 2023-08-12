Knightstown couple grateful simple screening detected silent killer

Ron Smith had a feeling he attributes to a nudge from God to go get checked

INDIANAPOLIS — After years of an active life working in construction, Ron Smith is enjoying retirement with his wife Karen in Knightstown. They volunteer as chaplains at Evangel Christian Church in Greenfield and regularly visit with their six grandchildren. It's a life they approach with renewed gratitude after Ron survived a major health scare.

It all started last year when Ron set up an appointment for Tri-Vascular Screening. Smith had high blood pressure but overall felt good and wasn't the type to bother with medical appointments. Karen even questioned why he would go, because he appeared so healthy.

But Ron had a hunch, a feeling he attributes to a nudge from God, to go get checked.

A Tri-Vascular screening uses ultrasound technology to check the blood flow in your neck, abdomen, and legs. In Ron, the screening detected a sizable aortic-abdominal aneurysm. The medical team urged him to act immediately.

"It was bad and I needed to go to the hospital right from there is what they were trying to do. They were insisting," Smith said.

Ultimately Ron was referred to Ascension St. Vincent vascular surgeon Dr. Kevin Sheridan MD.

"His aneurysm measured eight centimeters. And that meant that he has a very good chance of having the aneurysm rupture and die within the next year," Sheridan said.

But fortunately for Ron, there was enough time for a surgical fix.

"His procedure went very well and he did fantastic through the whole process. His prognosis basically now is essentially the aneurysm is fixed, the likelihood that he will have any problems related to this aneurysm is very low," Sheridan said.

The surgery was in November 2022, and now Ron is 67 and back to a busy retired life. He's fishing and he's so grateful he listened and took action.

"I feel fantastic, like the best decision I made," Smith said.

Now the Smiths are eager to share their experience, in hopes others are aware that simple screenings can detect problems long before you have symptoms and that detection may just save your life.

"Don't take life for granted. We all have a certain amount of time that we get to spend on this earth. But it can be cut short if you're not aware. So take the time to take care of yourself," Karen Smith said.