Check Up 13: Gastroesophageal reflux disease

INDIANAPOLIS — If you feel sick after you eat, you are not alone.
Indigestion, heartburn, and regurgitation are common and can interfere with your daily life.
If it happens a lot, you may have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or acid reflux. With this condition, stomach acid travels back into your esophagus, irritating its lining.
It's estimated that 20% of Americans have GERD, with heartburn symptoms occurring more than twice per week.
For Check Up 13 this month, Ascension St. Vincent is offering a free phone screening to determine if you could benefit from medication, diet changes, or further treatment.
