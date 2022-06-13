Check Up 13: Gastroesophageal reflux disease

It's estimated that 20% of Americans have GERD, with heartburn symptoms occurring more than twice per week.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you feel sick after you eat, you are not alone.

Indigestion, heartburn, and regurgitation are common and can interfere with your daily life.

If it happens a lot, you may have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or acid reflux. With this condition, stomach acid travels back into your esophagus, irritating its lining.

For Check Up 13 this month, Ascension St. Vincent is offering a free phone screening to determine if you could benefit from medication, diet changes, or further treatment.