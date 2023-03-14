Check Up 13: The importance of getting a colonoscopy

For those unwilling to get a colonoscopy, Ascension St. Vincent is providing people with a free at-home test kit to help them identify existing cancer.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's a sensitive topic -- not only is it cancer, but one that involves your colon

Colon cancer is a disease that can be detected early on with a colonoscopy before it becomes cancer. The recommendation is to get a baseline screening at age 45.

Health care professionals and one Kokomo resident are emphasizing the importance of staying up to date with this health screening that many of us may avoid.

"Every day is a new day and I'm waking up breathing," said 59-year-old Neal Bowers-Springer, of Kokomo.

Being outside, enjoying blue sikes and unseasonably warm temperatures are things Bowers-Springer appreciates more now, less than a year after learning he had colon cancer.

"Life changed big time," he said.

It was stage three.

"You hear the 'C word.' All I heard was death, stage three. I'm like, 'Oh my God,' you know, 'is this how it's going to end?'" Bowers-Springer said.

In Kokomo his physician Dr. Fadi Kayek helped him navigate the path -- radiation, surgery and chemotherapy.

"His prognosis is pretty good," Kayek said.

And, Bowers-Springer knows it would be even better if he had only gotten screened sooner.

"I wouldn't wish it on my worst enemy and I don't have any enemies, but that's how bad it is. So check it early and prevent it. Just preventative maintenance," he said.

Bowers-Springer got his first colonoscopy at 59, that's when he found out he had cancer.

Most insurance companies pay for the baseline screening at age 45.

"Colon cancer is one of the cancers where screening can actually detect cancer years before it's even felt or it's even diagnosed, which is the beauty of screening methods," Hayek said.

For those unwilling to get a colonoscopy, Ascension St. Vincent is providing people with a free at-home test kit to help them identify existing cancer.

The kit is for people at least 45 years old who are unable or unwilling to get a colonoscopy. To see if you qualify, call the hotline at 1-866-824-3251.

Also, call center staff can help you schedule a colonoscopy at several locations including Anderson, Carmel, Fishers and Indianapolis.