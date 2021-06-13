Check Up 13: Acid reflux screening

INDIANAPOLIS — This month's Check Up 13 looks at an issue for many of us but few seek medical help, and long-term that could cost us.
We are talking about acid reflux, which happens when fluid leaks back up from the stomach into your esophagus. Your stomach has a protective lining. The esophagus does not. This can be annoying, painful and dangerous. This can damage your esophogus and, later on, increase your risk of cancer.
Heather Webb of Greenwood is only 23. She had heartburn for years and, finally, when the pain kept her awake at night and vomiting was routine, she saw a specialist.
An endoscopy revealed the damage. Lesions formed from the reflux. A doctor prescribed medication to suppress the reflux.
"When I saw the picture," Webb recalled, "of course I didn't really know what a normal esophagus looked like. And but when he started pointing out all of the lesions on my esophagus. It really, you know sunk in that it wasn't good."
Her condition changed drastically over a short period of time.
Webb doesn't want to be on medication long term, so she is planning on what is called a TIFF procedure to correct the source of the problem and repair that leaky valve.
Now she wonders why she waited four years to seek help.
If you're 18, and medication is no longer providing relief and you have heartburn more than twice a week or have difficulty swallowing or are losing weight, Check Up 13 this month is for you.
If you have frequent heartburn, you may have gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), or acid reflux. While most people suffer from heartburn at some point in life, it is estimated that 20% of the U.S. population suffers from GERD, with heartburn symptoms occurring more than twice per week. Sign up for a free consult about your symptoms and option through Check Up 13...click here.