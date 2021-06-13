Check Up 13: Acid reflux screening

INDIANAPOLIS — This month's Check Up 13 looks at an issue for many of us but few seek medical help, and long-term that could cost us.



We are talking about acid reflux, which happens when fluid leaks back up from the stomach into your esophagus. Your stomach has a protective lining. The esophagus does not. This can be annoying, painful and dangerous. This can damage your esophogus and, later on, increase your risk of cancer.



Heather Webb of Greenwood is only 23. She had heartburn for years and, finally, when the pain kept her awake at night and vomiting was routine, she saw a specialist.



An endoscopy revealed the damage. Lesions formed from the reflux. A doctor prescribed medication to suppress the reflux.



"When I saw the picture," Webb recalled, "of course I didn't really know what a normal esophagus looked like. And but when he started pointing out all of the lesions on my esophagus. It really, you know sunk in that it wasn't good."