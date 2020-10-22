Check out Trick or Treat times and tips for central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — It's almost time for Halloween.
Although many children are looking forward to trick or treating, the CDC recommends against participating in traditional trick-or-treating where treats are handed to children who go door to door or attending trunk-or-treat events where candy is handed out from cars lined up in large parking lots.
The CDC said "if you may have COVID-19 or you may have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should not participate in in-person Halloween festivities and should not give out candy to trick-or-treaters."
An epidemiology specialists suggests getting away from the regular Halloween set ups. While it's typical for most to serve candy at their door or by hand from a bowl on their porch, a safer alternative would be displaying candy on a table outside for the taking.
Maintaining a social distance of 6 feet and wearing a protective mask is strongly recommended by the CDC. A traditional costume masks likely won't be as effective as a normal, medical style mask.
Below is a list of trick or treating times for central Indiana. This list will be updated as new times are announced.
