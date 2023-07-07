Workout fundraiser, celebration of life to honor ISP Trooper Aaron Smith

The funds raised from the event will directly support his family.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. — An event to honor the life of Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith is being held in Bargersville Sunday, July 30.

His celebration of life will include a community workout, followed by a ceremony to honor Smith, and the funds raised from the event will directly support his family.

Smith was passionate about serving his community in several capacities, and he was passionate about working out at the gym with his wife. This event will take place at the gym where Smith spent time physically preparing for his roles both as an Indiana State Police trooper and a member of the Indiana National Guard.

The community is invited to attend, and participation in the workout is not required.

The celebration of life is expected to begin at 1:45 p.m. at the CGX Crossfit, located at 571 Industrial Drive in Bargersville.

Questions about the event should be directed to Jen Binkley at 317-435-7125.

Information about contributing a monetary donation can be found here.

Background on the fallen hero, Trooper Aaron Smith

On June 28, police tried to stop a vehicle that had been reported stolen. The driver of the vehicle did not stop, leading officers on a pursuit on Ronald Reagan Parkway, near Interstate 70.

Smith got out of his vehicle to deploy stop sticks and was hit by the suspect vehicle around 8:45 p.m.

Smith, 33, was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Indiana State Police Supt. Doug Carter confirmed late that evening that Smith died from his injuries.

Carter said Smith had been with ISP for about five years. He first joined the department in 2018 but left for a time before returning to the force.

"He was a shining star for the state police," Carter said.