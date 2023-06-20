Broadway star Ben Crawford set to host 2023 Yuletide Celebration

The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra and MOIPEI will perform at the celebration hosted by Crawford Dec. 1-23, 2023.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra announced Broadway star Ben Crawford will serve as host of the 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration, Dec. 1-23, at Hilbert Circle Theatre downtown.

Conductor Jack Everly will serve as music director and MOIPEI returns as featured artists after their debut performance with the ISO in 2022.

Ben Crawford started his Broadway career when he covered the roles of Jean Valjean and Javert in the Broadway revival of Les Misérables at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Since then, he’s played in Shrek, Big Fish, On the Twentieth Century, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, and Broadway’s Phantom of the Opera, which closed in April after 35 years on Broadway.

“The holidays are all about spending time with family, so I’m absolutely looking forward to spending time with my ISO family," Crawford said. "I hope you will join us as we help make your season merry and bright!”

MOIPEI, the singing group of triplets Mary, Maggy, and Marta, will once again join the AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration cast of singers, dancers and friends from the North Pole.

Tickets for the 2023 AES Indiana Yuletide Celebration will go on sale Aug. 21 at 10 a.m. EST.

Those wishing to gain access to the presale can purchase a subscription to the 2023-24 season or donate $500 to the ISO.