Indiana Black Expo to recognize 4 at Summer Celebration Luncheon

The four honorees will be recognized at the annual luncheon on Friday, July 14, 2023 in the Indiana Convention Center.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo announced its award recipients for the 2023 Pacers Sports and Entertainment Corporate Luncheon, presented by Indiana University, on Friday.

Colts owner Jim Irsay, George Hill of the Pacers, actor Richard Roundtree and former WTHR anchor Linsey Davis, now with ABC News, will be honored at the annual luncheon on Friday, July 14, 2023 in the Indiana Convention Center.

(NOTE: The video accompanying this story is from the 2022 Black Expo Luncheon news conference featuring those honorees.)

This year's theme is "Our Legacy, Our Influence, Our Future," and each honoree embodies the spirit of this year's theme by representing our past, present and future.

"We are thrilled to recognize these exceptional individuals who have dedicated their lives to positively impacting the Black community," said Alice Watson, president and CEO of the Indiana Black Expo in a statement accompanying the announcement. "These esteemed individuals have left an indelible mark on our society, and we are honored to recognize their achievements and contributions.”

Linsey Davis - Excellence in Media Award

A familiar face to longtime WTHR viewers, Davis currently anchors ABC News Live Prime streaming evening newscast, and weekend “World News Tonight” on Sundays. She also reports for “World News Tonight,” “Good Morning America,” “20/20” and “Nightline."

Before joining ABC in 2007, Davis anchored weekend evening newscasts at WTHR-TV in Indianapolis. While at WTHR, she reported from New Orleans in the wake of Hurricane Katrina and covered the 2006 Winter Olympics in Torino, Italy and the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens.

She has authored five books, including the The New York Times bestseller “The Smallest Spot of a Dot.”

George Hill - Excellence in Sports Award

The Indianapolis native has spent a good deal of his basketball career in Indianapolis, starting at Broad Ripple High School before attending IUPUI.

Hill, who is in his second stint as a member of the Indiana Pacers, has also played with San Antonio, the team that drafted him, Utah, Sacramento, Cleveland, Oklahoma City and Milwaukee in the NBA.

Hill's Rising Stars Foundation was created in 2008 with a mission to effectively uplift local Indianapolis youth, heal families and community relations by impacting lives through tangible experiences through cutting-edge events, programs, training, promoting awareness of social perils, and supporting causes.

Richard Roundtree - Living Legend Award

Actor Richard Roundtree is best known for his portrayal of the iconic detective John Shaft in the Shaft film series.

Roundtree began his acting career in the late 1960s with small roles in television shows like “The Mod Squad” and “Columbo” before landing the role that would change his life. In 1971, he was cast as “Shaft,” a successful film that spawned two sequels, “Shaft’s Big Score!” and “Shaft in Africa.”

He went on to star in a number of films throughout the 1970s, including “Earthquake,” “Escape to Athena,” and “Game for Vultures.”

He is also a spokesperson for the International Myeloma Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding a cure for multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that Roundtree was diagnosed with in 1993.

He has a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Jim Irsay - Rev. Charles Williams Award

Colts Owner & CEO Jim Irsay is in his 51st season with the team dating back to 1972, when his father acquired the franchise and later moved it from Baltimore to Indianapolis.

Irsay and his family are recognized as leaders in the community, regularly spearheading multiple philanthropic endeavors throughout Indiana.

Tables to this year’s corporate luncheon, which starts at 11 a.m., are available for purchase here.