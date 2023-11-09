Big changes planned for City Market

The timing for the closure and the changeover to a private management firm is not set in stone.

INDIANAPOLIS — In 2024 the City Market food hall will shut down for renovation, as the city shifts to a private operator.



A city representative confirmed the plan is part of an overall re-thinking of Market District East. Currently, City Market is managed by a non-profit created in 1988. A city representative says that officials fitted food halls across the country and decided to move to a private operator moving forward.

The timing for the closure and the changeover to a private management firm is not set in stone. Hannah Thomas with the Department of Metropolitan Development said it would be sometime in 2024.

While there are many vacancies at the market, there are also several vendors. Thomas said the city is currently looking into options to support existing vendors during the closure: "Different vendors have different needs, so we are exploring options."

Details about the support plan are expected to be released before the end of the year. The city also has not chosen a private operator for the facility.



Thomas said the changes at City Market are part of a broader strategy of updating Market District East. Those include the recently announced redevelopment plan for Old City Hall, new development for the "Gold Building" on the southeast corner of Ohio and Delaware, and a new tower at City Market's east wing.

Those projects total more than $300 million.