'Back to School Bash' ready to help families in need

Indianapolis nonprofit Dotted Line Divas is holding a special event on July 17 to help families in need get ready for school.

Nonprofit group Dotted Line Divas runs a personal care and hygiene pantry. The group uses extreme couponing to collect items like toilet paper, diapers, shampoo, detergent and more to local families in need.

Dotted Line Divas is holding a Back to School Bash where more than 500 backpacks will be distributed for families in need. The backpacks will contain school supplies, personal care items and snacks. The event will also provide free haircuts for school-aged children and family photos to participating families.

Anyone who needs a backpack should bring a photo ID.