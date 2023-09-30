Alzheimer's Association hosts 2023 'Walk to end Alzheimer's'

The walk is being held Saturday Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Stadium in downtown Indy.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Alzheimer's Association is inviting central Indiana residents to join the fight to end the disease.

The "Walk to End Alzheimer's" is being held Saturday Sept. 30, at 9 a.m. at IUPUI's Michael Carroll Stadium in downtown Indy.

Last year, the walk raised more than $1 million for the first time ever, and this year's goal is $1.27 million.

To donate, click here.

The funds raised are used to continue research to end the disease.

"We're closer than ever to stopping Alzheimer's," said Morgan Jessup, director of the walk. "We invite everyone in our community to join us by starting a team to help the Alzheimer's Association raise awareness and funds. Every dollar helps families facing the disease today and supports research toward continued advancements in the future."

On Saturday, participants can honor those affected by Alzheimer's with the "Promise Garden" ceremony. The colors of the garden's flowers represent people's connection to the disease and their personal reasons to help end it. Participants get to personalize their flowers and can write on the petals.

The 2023 walk will also feature a number of different activities, giveaways and a pre-ceremony warm up exercise.

More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, which is a leading cause of death in the United States.