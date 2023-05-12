Fishers entrepreneur teaching diversity based on own upbringing

Sonal Sheth Zawahri teaches diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging at companies.

INDIANAPOLIS — This Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, 13News is highlighting some of the men and women who are making a difference for Hoosiers.

One entrepreneur on Indy's north side has made a career out of public speaking at some of Indiana's most well-known companies, thanks to her upbringing.

Sonal Sheth Zawahri's home walls show off her family's humble beginnings. Born in India, she and her three older siblings grew up in Brooklyn before she eventually moved to Fishers.

"I spent my whole life in the United States of America, loving it, but never fit," Sheth Zawahri said. "It was always me in my head and heart going, 'Am I Indian? Am I American?'"

It wasn't always easy, especially in the professional world.

"It's because my parents said anything is possible. That was their vision," Sheth Zawahri said.

That's how the former high school and college science teacher lives every day, out loud.

"I spoke at that conference. From there, two people came from the audience and they were like, 'Oh my gosh, do that for us.' I said, 'Do what?' And they said, 'that,' and they were from Lilly. Now, I've been trying to get into Lilly forever, and I was like, 'what?'"

The entrepreneur founded Tru You. The brand is – "Have you stretched today?"

"What are you doing to step out of your comfort zone to have that stretch goal and to go through that process to get to next," Sheth Zawahri said.

Teaching diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, she's spoken and trained at more than 60 companies.

"How are you going to help people feel like they belong, and they want to stay? When people feel valued, they show up on purpose, intention and productivity," Sheth Zawahri said.

Now, with a daughter at home, her job never stops.

"She comes home and says, 'Mommy, who am I?'" Sheth Zawahri said.

Her career has come full-circle.

"That's my why," Sheth Zawahri said.

It's thanks to her family.