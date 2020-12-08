x
Virtual 500 Festival mini-mini kids’ run registration now open

Four different virtual race distances will be offered, ranging from half a mile to 3 miles.
OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon medal. (WTHR)

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced registration is open for the first-ever virtual 500 Festival mini-mini kids’ run. 

Virtual mini-mini participants will complete their race distance whenever and wherever they choose during the month of October 2020. The mini-mini shirt and medal will be shipped to them. 

The virtual mini-mini is open to kids of any age, but it is recommended for ages 5 – 12. Four different virtual race distances will be offered, ranging from half a mile to 3 miles. 

Now through Wednesday, Sept. 30, parents can register kids online for just $15 by clicking here.

