Virtual 500 Festival mini-mini kids’ run registration now open

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival announced registration is open for the first-ever virtual 500 Festival mini-mini kids’ run.

Virtual mini-mini participants will complete their race distance whenever and wherever they choose during the month of October 2020. The mini-mini shirt and medal will be shipped to them.

The virtual mini-mini is open to kids of any age, but it is recommended for ages 5 – 12. Four different virtual race distances will be offered, ranging from half a mile to 3 miles.