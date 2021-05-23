Special Olympic athletes finish 500 Festival Mini-Marathon for the first time

27 Special Olympic athletes met every week for a month to complete the 13.1 miles together.

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sunday, more than 20 Special Olympic athletes finished their first virtual 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

“When we realized the mini-marathon was going to be virtual again this year, we saw an opportunity to involve Special Olympic athletes,” said Craig Peterson, track coach for Washington Township Special Olympics.

The 27 athletes met every week since late April to complete the 13.1 miles together. They used a one-mile loop through a north side Indianapolis neighborhood.

Peterson said it’s a huge accomplishment for these athletes since it can be difficult for them to compete in the live race downtown.

“The 500 Festival has been long committed to including the entire community in this wonderful celebration during the month of May and what better way to show inclusion than involving Special Olympic athletes,” Peterson said.

Family, friends and neighbors cheered on the runners and walkers. There was even a pretend “Yard of Bricks” for runners to kneel or kiss.

Once everyone crossed the finish line, a small ceremony was held for the athletes where they received their medals and hats.

“Everybody wants to have a goal and achieve that goal whether you’re the fastest in Indianapolis or if you have an intellectual disability. That’s what it’s all about,” Peterson said.

Next year, they plan to do this event again and hopefully have a few athletes run in the full mini-marathon downtown.