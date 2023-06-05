Runners, crews make final preparations for OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Downtown was buzzing Friday, the day before thousands of runners hit the street for the Mini-Marathon.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Downtown Indianapolis was buzzing with excitement as crews prepare for the OneAmerica 500Festival Mini-Marathon.

More than 20,000 people are participating in the race will take over city streets from downtown to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Saturday. And Hoosiers say they're ready.

"It's always really exciting to see the city busy. I love seeing everyone come in and get to see fun things. It's just really exciting to see us back and ready to go," said Nikki Mitchell.

After 47 years of racing tradition, most Hoosiers have their plans down pat for how to avoid the traffic near the start line by the JW Marriott and the finish line at Military Park.

"I work downtown, I took an Uber today so I wouldn't have to deal with it, because I knew we were going to be setting up" said Mitchell.

If you're planning to be out on Saturday, here's what you need to know.

The Mini-Marathon attracts people from all 50 states. Traffic was backed up as many of them checked into their hotels Friday. Matt Lane and Tristin Self are two of them. They're here all the way from east Tennessee and said they'll definitely be back.

"So far, so good. Indy's a cool town. I think so," Lane said.

If you missed packet pickup at the Convention Center Friday, there is no day-of pickup on race day.

While it's hard to miss the huge starting line along Washington Street, plenty of people plan to see it through their TV screens Saturday morning on Channel 13.