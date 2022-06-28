Registration opens for 2022 500 Festival mini-mini kids run

The timed run is open to children ages 5-12. Runners will enjoy course entertainment, cheering spectators, photo ops and a mini-mini medal.

INDIANAPOLIS — Registration is open for the 500 Festival mini-mini kids run. The 2022 event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 21.

The timed run is open to children ages 5-12. Runners will enjoy course entertainment, cheering spectators, photo ops and a mini-mini medal.

“The 500 Festival mini-mini is a unique opportunity for youth to experience the fun of fitness and the excitement of a timed running event,” said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. “Participants in the mini-mini will also experience the beloved Hoosier traditions behind the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and its iconic lap around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

The mini-mini features four different race distances: 0.5-mile, 1-mile, 2 miles, or 3 miles. All the races end at the Yard of Bricks.

Race Day Schedule

1:00 pm Gates Open; Celebration Zone Open; Packet Pickup Begins

1:45 pm 3-Mile Distance Race, ages 11 – 12

2:50 pm 2-Mile Distance Race, ages 9 – 11

3:40 pm 1-Mile Distance Race, ages 7 – 9

4:15 pm 0.5-Mile Distance Race, ages 5 – 7

5:00 pm Gates & Celebration Zone Close

Online registration is available now through Aug. 14 by clicking here.