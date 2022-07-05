LIVE BLOG: 2022 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

The Indy Mini is Saturday, May 7. Follow along for updates on the race.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Indy Mini day! After two years of virtual races, the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon is back in person.

The Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K will start the day's festivities at 7 a.m.

Here is the schedule for the Mini-Marathon waves:

Athletes with Disabilities Start - 7:30 a.m.

USATF National Championship - 7:35 a.m.

Wave 1 Start - 7:40 a.m.

Wave 2 Start - 7:50 a.m.

Wave 3 Start – 8:00 a.m.

Wave 4 Start - 8:10 a.m.

Wave 5 Start - 8:20 a.m.

WTHR will have live coverage of the Mini-Marathon 6-10 a.m. on Channel 13.

To track participants during the race and see full results, click here. Follow along for live updates as half-marathon participants go from downtown Indianapolis to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and back.

7:05 a.m. - The runners are off for the Delta Dental 5K. Here's a look at the start lines for each of the waves today.

6:55 a.m. - Runners are lining up for the start of the Delta Dental 5K.

6:45 a.m. - Wheelchair athletes, walkers, runners and volunteers should be prepared for a few showers or a few areas of drizzle. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s with winds NNE 10-15mph. Click here to see the latest forecast.

6 a.m. - If you are headed downtown, be aware of roads closed for the race. Here's the map of street closures to expect.