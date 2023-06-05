LIVE BLOG: 2023 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Indy Mini day! The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K draw thousands of people to downtown Indianapolis.
Here are the start times for the day's races:
- 5K Start Time - 7:00 a.m.
- Athletes with Disabilities - 7:30 a.m.
- Wave 1 - 7:33 a.m.
- Wave 2 - 7:40 a.m.
- Wave 3 - 7:50 a.m.
- Wave 4 - 8:00 a.m.
Follow along below for more updates as half-marathon participants made their way from downtown Indianapolis to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and back.
Mini-Marathon blog
7:33 a.m. - Wave 1 runners are underway.
7:30 a.m. - Athletes with Disabilities are now on the course.
7:17 a.m. - The first runners have crossed the finish line of the 5K.
Here are your winners:
- Men’s 5K - Lucas Steward
- Women’s 5K - Christina Murphy
7:05 a.m. - Here's a look at the route for the 5K.
7 a.m. - The 5K is underway. Good luck to all the runners!
6:41 a.m. - Runners are getting ready for the 5K.
6:36 a.m. - Runners will get to run across the iconic Yard of Bricks.
6:10 a.m. - Those scattered sprinkles won't slow the runners down.
6:00 a.m. - We're one hour out from the start of racing.
5:50 a.m. - Good luck, runners!
5:45 a.m. - Here are some inspiring stories of people running in this year's Mini.
