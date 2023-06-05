LIVE BLOG: 2023 OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Thousands of participants from more than 15 different countries are taking part in Saturday's race.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — It's Indy Mini day! The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and the Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K draw thousands of people to downtown Indianapolis.

Here are the start times for the day's races:

5K Start Time - 7:00 a.m.

Athletes with Disabilities - 7:30 a.m.

Wave 1 - 7:33 a.m.

Wave 2 - 7:40 a.m.

Wave 3 - 7:50 a.m.

Wave 4 - 8:00 a.m.

To track the runners throughout the race, click here.

To see full results, click here.

Here's the the live view of the finish line camera:

Follow along below for more updates as half-marathon participants made their way from downtown Indianapolis to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and back.

Mini-Marathon blog

7:38 a.m. - Yes! Thanks to ALL the volunteers.

Today wouldn’t possible without all the volunteers! 💚



Check out this group of nurses from different hospitals working this water station! 💦@WTHRcom | #IndyMini pic.twitter.com/pXZrw65n1g — Samantha Johnson 13 NEWS (@SamJohnsonNews) May 6, 2023

7:35 a.m. - Dave...donuts...too funny!

New technology this year for #indyMini donut fans at the yard of bricks! ⁦@WTHRcom⁩ pic.twitter.com/kU9PZpGlWO — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) May 6, 2023

7:33 a.m. - Wave 1 runners are underway.

7:30 a.m. - Athletes with Disabilities are now on the course.

7:23 a.m. - Dave practically lives at the track during the Month of May.

7:19 a.m. - We love you, Felicia!

7:17 a.m. - The first runners have crossed the finish line of the 5K.

Here are your winners:

Men’s 5K - Lucas Steward

Women’s 5K - Christina Murphy

7:16 a.m. - Never too early to start having fun.

7:14 a.m. - Not a bad way to start your day. This always gives us goosebumps.

7:05 a.m. - Here's a look at the route for the 5K.

7 a.m. - The 5K is underway. Good luck to all the runners!

6:41 a.m. - Runners are getting ready for the 5K.

Runners are lining up with less than 30 minutes until the 5K gets underway. Watch live coverage now on Channel 13 and WTHR+. #IndyMini pic.twitter.com/e7Ldq1b0am — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) May 6, 2023

6:36 a.m. - Runners will get to run across the iconic Yard of Bricks.

6:30 a.m. - We can't say for sure...but we suspect Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles doesn't sleep during the Month of May.

6:14 a.m. - Love that forecast, Lindsay!

Good morning, Indianapolis! It's time for the @500Festival Mini Marathon! We've been blessed with a great forecast. Join us on #13sunrise for live coverage all morning! | https://t.co/0mFrckYGO9 pic.twitter.com/2PYKWvf6Zo — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 6, 2023

6:10 a.m. - Those scattered sprinkles won't slow the runners down.

6:04 a.m. - Dave will be at the Yard of Bricks with donuts.

6:00 a.m. - We're one hour out from the start of racing.

5:56 a.m. - Coverage is actually 6-10 a.m. Coffee hasn't kicked in yet.

We are at the start line for the #IndyMini 🏁

Coverage for the greatest spectacle in running is LIVE 6-19am today.#ThisisMay #WTHR pic.twitter.com/yypGiuRMPI — annemariewthr (@AnneMarieWTHR) May 6, 2023

5:50 a.m. - Good luck, runners!

The finish line is almost ready for those 20,000 runners to cross! See you there! @WTHRcom #IndyMini #500Festival pic.twitter.com/Kut0PceNHs — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) May 6, 2023

5:45 a.m. - Here are some inspiring stories of people running in this year's Mini.

5:30 a.m. - You're the best Graber!

5:25 a.m. - Just over 30 minutes away from the broadcast.

5:17 a.m. - This is so impressive.

Meet the Indy Mini alumni club that’s been running since 1977 The alumni include Jerry Bates, Eugene Lausch, Alva Such, Michael Vollmer and John Hostetter. ⁦@WTHRcom⁩ https://t.co/RWKVNpUZPm — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) May 6, 2023

4:29 a.m. - We were up bright and early....dark and early?