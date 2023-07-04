Here's what Mini-Marathon runners and spectators need to know for Saturday

Tens of thousand will run and thousands will watch and cheer them on during the race.

INDIANAPOLIS — The OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Saturday will draw tens of thousands downtown Indianapolis to take part.

Thousands more will watch and cheer family and loved ones on during the race.

Here's what runners and spectators need to know to get ready and be there on race day:

500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo

The festivities kick off on Thursday and Friday at the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo.

All Mini-Marathon and 5K participants will pick up their race-day materials at the event. Those materials include a bib/timing device, participant shirt, and gear check bag. Participants must stop by the OneAmerica booth and show their bib to receive their hat (while supplies last). NOTE: Packet pick-up is not available the morning of the race.

The Expo is located at the Indiana Convention Center, Hall A – which can be accessed from the entrance near Maryland Street and Missouri Street.

It is open May 4 from 4 - 8 p.m. and May 5 from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

For a full list of exhibitors and an interactive floor map, click here.

Registration for this year’s Mini-Marathon & 5K is still available and can be done at the Expo (online registration is currently closed).

Road closures

If you are part of that group or just trying to get around downtown Saturday, here are the road closures:

Start line map

Once you are downtown at the course you'll want to line up according to the Start Line Map:

Race schedule

Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K

Location: Washington Street, Downtown Indianapolis

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023



5K Start Time - 7:00 a.m.





OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

Location: Washington Street, Downtown IndianapolisDate: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Mini-Marathon Start Times

Athletes with Disabilities - 7:30 a.m.

Wave 1 - 7:33 a.m.

Wave 2 - 7:40 a.m.

Wave 3 - 7:50 a.m.

Wave 4 - 8:00 a.m.

500 Festival Post Race Party

Location: Military Park, Downtown Indianapolis

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Open from 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.