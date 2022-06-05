'Fun Runner Girl' shares joy, encouragement with fellow Mini-Marathon runners

If you're running the Mini Saturday, you just might get some encouragement from fellow runner Jamicka Edwards.

INDIANAPOLIS — Be on the lookout in Saturday's One America 500 Festival Mini-Marathon for the woman from Franklin Township who calls herself the "Fun Runner Girl."

Jamicka Edwards likes to jump, cheer, dance, and motivate others while she runs.

Edwards likes to run. She likes people. She likes collecting medals from all the races she runs and the people she meets.

"Running or walking is a great health benefit, and there's so much more to it,” said Edwards before a recent run in her neighborhood on the southeast side of Indianapolis. “So, if you look at a runner and you think, 'Oh, I can never do that, but I'll just smile at them.' You can if you want to, and it can become a lifestyle."

Running became a lifestyle for Edwards six years ago after going through a divorce.

"I had gained a lot of weight,” said Edwards. “My self-esteem was low. I was depressed. But when I got outside, it just did something for me."

The Army veteran found encouragement and friendships with other runners, especially the relatively small community of Black women runners.

"I didn't even think my body could run long distance,” said Edwards. “I didn't think that I would find joy and peace. But I talked to God. I prayed, I cried, and I met people. I enjoy talking to strangers."

Edwards moved to Indianapolis from Washington state just a few years ago and ran her first OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon in 2019. She served as a race ambassador the last two years. She's known for her enthusiasm and support for fellow runners on the race course.

She also wrote a book entitled "You Matter," chronicling testimonies of people finding and living out their purpose in their daily lives.

"You matter,” said Edwards. “I carry that message in my life in everything that I do, and especially running, because you never know what someone is going through. And you can encourage somebody just with your smile, just with a pat on the back, just with a 'You got this.'"

Edwards ran her first half-marathon in San Diego in 2016. In September, she'll run her first international marathon in Berlin, Germany.

Last year, Edwards ran 42 miles on an icy, snowy day in February to celebrate her 42nd birthday, finishing late at night in 10 hours and 48 minutes. She has also become a certified running coach.