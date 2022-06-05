Friday Fit Tip: Preparing for the Mini-Marathon

If you are one of the estimated 20,000 people entered in the Mini, these are your "day before" tips.

INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's Fit Tip is for the thousands of runners participating in the Saturday's OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon.

Today, plan where you will park and set out your race gear and shoes.

Rain gear

Rain is in the forecast, so be ready to run in wet clothes. Try to avoid cotton, which will absorb water like a sponge and weigh you down and make you feel colder. This includes your socks, which should fit tight with flat seams to avoid blisters.

Think of breathable mesh fabrics that will wick moisture away from your body. If you think you need a jacket, realize that it may keep rain out, but it will also lock sweat in.

Wear a hat with a brim to keep rain out of your eyes.

You might want to have some anti-chafing gel handy.

And pack a set of dry clothes for the drive home.

Food and drink

Fuel your body today with a simple carb-heavy dinner. Don't expect your race-morning breakfast to supply the fuel your body will need. Some recommended carbohydrates that your body can store for race day include:

Whole-grain bread

Whole-grain pasta

Rice

Potatoes

Legumes

Hydrate leading up to the race and avoid alcohol. Check the course map for the locations of the five water stations and use them to replace the body fluids you lose through sweat.

Bedtime and wake-up

Make sure your electronics are charged and your alarm is set.

Get to bed early and give yourself plenty of time in the morning for a light breakfast and time to stretch. You might even take a warm bath to warm up your muscles in the morning.