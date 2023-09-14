Applications open for 2024 500 Festival Princess Program

Applications will be accepted until Jan. 7, 2024.

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival is now accepting applications for next year's Princess Program.

Each year, the 500 Festival selects 33 college-aged women to serve as ambassadors of their college or university, the 500 Festival and the Indianapolis 500.

The 500 Festival Princesses will also participate in various community service projects and outreach opportunities from February through May.

Highlights of the program include:

Leadership and community involvement: Princesses will represent the 500 Festival and its mission to enrich lives and positively impact the Indianapolis community and state of Indiana. Princesses are selected based on excellent leadership skills and commitment to making a positive impact on their schools or community.

Scholarship opportunities: Each 500 Festival Princess will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

Professional development: 500 Festival Princesses will gain leadership development skills and unique access to professional development and networking opportunities with Indiana community leaders and business professionals. They will receive one-on-one mentorship from the 500 Festival Board of Directors and experience hands-on opportunities to expand skills in public speaking, professionalism, leadership, community engagement and more.

A rich tradition: Since 1959, the 500 Festival Princess Program has been an integral part of the Indianapolis 500 experience and has demonstrated the 500 Festival's commitment to empowering young women leaders. Throughout the program’s history, more than 2,000 women have served as 500 Festival Princesses.

Selection into the program is based on communication skills, commitment to service, leadership, scholarship and professionalism.