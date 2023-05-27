500 Festival Parade Blog: Race weekend is here

You can watch the parade on WTHR Channel 13 beginning at noon May 27.

INDIANAPOLIS — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to line streets of downtown Indianapolis to watch the AES 500 Festival Parade. It features floats, balloons, marching bands, local celebrities, and the 33 drivers that will race for the Borg-Warner Trophy at the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

This year’s theme is Fueling May, which "celebrates the people, traditions, history, and memories that bring the spirit of May to life."

You can watch the parade on WTHR Channel 13 beginning at noon May 27.

Live updates

10:54 a.m. - Things are looking good out there.

Final touches until we kick off the #AES500PARADE only on @WTHRcom! pic.twitter.com/2BFug5EDEX — Dominic Miranda (@DomMirandaTV) May 27, 2023

10:35 a.m. - Let's all have fun, but be safe.

We are getting closer to the start of the @500Festival parade. Beautiful day in @IndyDT. @IMPDnews is here to keep you safe, please say hello and thank you when you see an officer. pic.twitter.com/u6C62qliqX — Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey (@irishsarge) May 27, 2023

8:38 a.m. - It is going to be a glorious day for a parade.

Another great day ahead for the AES @500Festival Parade! Highs near 80 this afternoon with increasing clouds later today and a stray shower tonight, especially south and east of the metro. #INwx pic.twitter.com/GEmC60gfIw — Lindsey Monroe (@LindseyWTHR13) May 27, 2023

Here is the parade route: