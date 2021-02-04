500 Festival May coloring contest underway

Entries will be selected on creativity and originality and the two grand prize winners will receive a scholarship in the amount of $500.

INDIANAPOLIS — Children 12 and under can enter the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest, presented by STAR Bank. Two grand-prize winners of the contest will receive $500 scholarships.

The 2021 Kickoff to May coloring sheet features an image of the iconic IndyCar and an outline of the state. Children are encouraged to draw their favorite things about the month of May in Indiana.

Coloring contest entries will have to be in by April 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.