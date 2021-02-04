500 Festival May coloring contest underway

INDIANAPOLIS — Children 12 and under can enter the 500 Festival Kickoff to May Coloring Contest, presented by STAR Bank. Two grand-prize winners of the contest will receive $500 scholarships.
The 2021 Kickoff to May coloring sheet features an image of the iconic IndyCar and an outline of the state. Children are encouraged to draw their favorite things about the month of May in Indiana.
Coloring contest entries will have to be in by April 30, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.
To download the coloring sheet click here. You can also click here for contest rules and how to enter your child's coloring sheet.