500 Festival looking for volunteers for Month of May events

INDIANAPOLIS — The 500 Festival needs thousands of volunteers to fill positions for Month of May events.
There are over 7,000 positions available for a variety of events.
"The 500 Festival is able to provide community-centered, larger-than-life events that celebrate the Month of May in Indianapolis because of the help of thousands of volunteers year after year," said Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival. "Not only do our volunteers have the opportunity to make a positive, lasting impact on their community, but they also get a behind-the-scenes look at the Month of May and the festivities leading up to 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.'"
Open volunteer positions include, but are not limited to:
- Handing out participant packets at the 500 Festival Mini-Marathon Expo
- Distributing snacks and beverages along the course and at runner services for the OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K
- Hosting fourth grade class study trips at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of the 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program, presented by Indiana University Health
- Escorting marching bands or greeting spectators and helping them find their seats as an usher for the AES 500 Festival Parade
500 Festival volunteers will receive the following:
- Free commemorative volunteer T-shirt
- Free collector’s pin
- Invitation to the 500 Festival’s Volunteer Appreciation Day hosted at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 21, 2022
- Two tickets to the 2022 Indianapolis 500 qualifications
- Access to the 500 Festival volunteer virtual goodie bag containing exclusive promotions and discounts
- Snacks and beverages during volunteer shift
- Special access at 500 Festival programs and events
To volunteer or check dates and times of opportunities to volunteer, click here.
The 500 Festival Volunteer Program is presented by Citizens Energy Group, with additional support from HotBox Pizza and Aqua Systems.