INDIANAPOLIS — Some of central Indiana's youngest race fans hit the streets Sunday for the 500 Festival Rookie Run.

Kids as young as 3 got the chance to experience a race for fun, with distances based on their ages.

The 500 Festival princesses helped lead kids to the finish line with a crowd cheering them on.

WTHR'S Lindsey Monroe served as emcee for the event.